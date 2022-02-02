Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 249.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.