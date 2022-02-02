Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 16604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.68 million and a P/E ratio of -34.29.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.