Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 392,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,613. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

