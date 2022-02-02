Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 962,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 221.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.