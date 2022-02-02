Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 396,823 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

