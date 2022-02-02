Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 396,823 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,838,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 633,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 479,923 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

