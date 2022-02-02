Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Tops $389,118.47 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $389,118.47 and $119,711.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

