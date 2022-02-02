Granby Capital Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

