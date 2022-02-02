Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for about 1.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

