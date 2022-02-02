Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.26% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $131,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

