Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

