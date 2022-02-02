Greenleaf Trust Acquires 320 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Twitter were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,348. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.