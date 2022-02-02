Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

