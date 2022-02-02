Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.05 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

