Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,764,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

