Greenleaf Trust Has $529,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

