Greenleaf Trust Purchases 154 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after buying an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

