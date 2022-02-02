Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.97. 35,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $216.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

