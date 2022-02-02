Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GYRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. Gyrodyne has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

