Hamster (HAM) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hamster has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and $496,768.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.85 or 0.07205428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.58 or 1.00239742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00053318 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.