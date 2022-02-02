Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.66

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $102.29, with a volume of 6499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on HVRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

