Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 570 ($7.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

