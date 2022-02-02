Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 51,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.52 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

