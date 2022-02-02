Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €49.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €49.00 ($55.06) price target from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($27.42).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

