HC Wainwright Boosts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $42.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 280.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
AVXL stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
