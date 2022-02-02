HC Wainwright Boosts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $42.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 280.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.