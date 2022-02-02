HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $51,780,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,024. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

