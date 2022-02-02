Head to Head Analysis: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 7.47 -$75.75 million ($0.64) -2.52 BioAtla $430,000.00 812.96 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -108.60% -71.69% -32.53% BioAtla N/A -43.41% -36.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADMA Biologics and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20 BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 254.04%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 693.82%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

BioAtla beats ADMA Biologics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Ramsey, NJ.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

