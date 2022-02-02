Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

HWX traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.16. 2,251,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.35.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

