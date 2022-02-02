Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HTLF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

