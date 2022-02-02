HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

