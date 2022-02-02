HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €62.86 ($70.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.49. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

