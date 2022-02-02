Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 112,021 shares.The stock last traded at $76.55 and had previously closed at $77.10.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

