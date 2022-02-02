HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.46 ($101.64).

ETR HFG opened at €58.92 ($66.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.95.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

