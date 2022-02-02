Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($94.38) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.31 ($96.98).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.76 ($80.63) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.73 and its 200 day moving average is €78.65.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

