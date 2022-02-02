Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.42. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 396 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

