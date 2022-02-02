Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Several research firms recently commented on HERXF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

