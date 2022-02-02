Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NYSE HES opened at $93.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Hess has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,340,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

