Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.79.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Hess has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hess by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $16,340,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.