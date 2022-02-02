HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 90,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

