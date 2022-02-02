Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

