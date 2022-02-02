Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.01% of Horizon Bancorp worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $914.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

