Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.90. 105,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 201,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,598,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 373,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $3,249,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,281,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter.

