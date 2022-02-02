Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

