Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banner by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

