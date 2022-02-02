HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 208,080 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HP were worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,707. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.