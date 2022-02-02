H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 3,094,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. H&R Block has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

