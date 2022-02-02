Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,597,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.22% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,895,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,476,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,840,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

