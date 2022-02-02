Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,168 shares of company stock worth $10,434,819. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.