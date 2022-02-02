Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.65 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,443,000 after buying an additional 92,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.