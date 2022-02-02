Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

