Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
HES opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
